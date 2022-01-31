Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder said last week that he was still looking to bring in ‘one or two more’ players before the deadline.

Middlesbrough have already made four signings this month. Midfielders Riley McGree and Caolan Boyd-Munce have signed on permanent deals from Charlotte FC and Birmingham City respectively.

Whilst striker duo Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly arrived on loan from Premier League clubs Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is believed Wilder wants more competition for places in his side and so could look to the market to bring in more players before the deadline at 11pm this evening.

Here are three deals Boro could complete today:

Jeff Hendrick – Midfielder – Newcastle United

Middlesbrough have a plethora of midfielders to choose from at present, but Wilder wants more. One player they have been linked to is Jeff Hendrick.

The Newcastle man has only featured once since Eddie Howe took over in November and could leave on loan to local rivals Boro today.

Ciaran Clark – Defender – Newcastle United

Hendrick’s Newcastle and Republic of Ireland teammate Ciaran Clark is also on the Teessiders’ radar according to recent reports.

Contrastingly to Hendrick, the defender has played in the majority of the Magpies games so far this season, featuring in 13 of their 23 fixtures.

However, in recent weeks he has found himself down the pecking order, as Howe has opted for Jamal Lascelles and Fabian Schar as his centre-back pairing.

Gavin Bazunu – Goalkeeper – Manchester City (On loan at Portsmouth)

Wilder has rotated between Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels since becoming Boro manager back in November and so he may not be convinced by either.

Middlesbrough were linked with a move for Bazunu last week and a deal could be struck out before the window shuts tonight.