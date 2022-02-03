Wembley glory, top scorer, and fan favourite – what happened to Brett Pitman since his departure from Portsmouth?

Upon Portsmouth’s League Two title success in the 2016/17 season, one of the first signings to help them consolidate their position in the third tier was EFL legend Brett Pitman. The former Bournemouth, Bristol City, and Ipswich Town man from the Tractor Boys on an undisclosed fee, and quickly got to work.

He scored 25 goals in his first season, and it saw him earn the adoration of the Fratton faithful, but his relationship with boss Kenny Jackett turned sour over time. He was stripped of the captaincy and instructed to train with Bournemouth’s U23 squad – 42 goals overall would be recorded for the goalscorer prior to his departure.

His first port of call after leaving the south coast was fellow League One side Swindon Town. Unfortunately, he was unable to keep the Robins afloat in the third tier, with their doomed season under John Sheridan not able to be salvaged following a late run. During said run, Pitman scored against his former side in a 3-1 victory at the County Ground.

Moving into the current season, the striker has now made a home in League Two, and once again made it in Bristol. Traversing the red and blue divide in the city, this time Pitman is donning a Bristol Rovers shirt. Four goals in 16 games has been his contribution so far toward a Rovers side sitting 12th in the fourth tier. The story is not yet over, with the latest revelation that once again, Pitman may be on the move.