QPR have been linked with a move for Rangers defender Jack Simpson for a number of weeks, but The Athletic’s Jordan Campbell has pulled the plug on that particular link.

Simpson, 25, joined Rangers on a permanent deal from Bournemouth in 2020. The Englishman has since featured eight times in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, having fallen out of favour this season.

The right-back has managed just one appearance under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this season.

Going into this month, reports linked Simpson with all of QPR, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

Now though, Campbell has revealed on Twitter that Simpson won’t be heading to QPR in the final hour of the transfer window, but that Middlesbrough and Swansea have enquired about a loan deal.

Rangers though would prefer a permanent sale:

Understand that reports Jack Simpson is heading to QPR are untrue. Swansea and Middlesbrough among the teams to have enquired about a loan deal but it’s believed Rangers will only consider a permanent transfer. — Jordan Campbell (@JordanC1107) January 30, 2022

QPR currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table. Mark Warburton’s side have been in fine form of late, thumping Reading 4-0 over the weekend and closing the gap to Bournemouth in 3rd to just one point.

Does Warbs need another right-back?

The full-back positions have been somewhat problematic for Warburton since he took over in 2019. This season has been no different, with injuries to the likes of Lee Wallace and Moses Odubajo meaning that some players have had to fill in at wing-back.

One name who has done exactly that this season is Albert Adomah, and he’s been a revelation.

The 34-year-old has established himself as not only a favourite among fans, but a key player. On the right-side of defence, he’s given QPR a whole new outlet throughout this campaign, and so QPR’s need for a right-back – with Odubajo now back and available – isn’t as pressing.

As for either Boro or Swansea, they could well do with the extra pair of legs in defence, with Boro looking to cement a place in the top-six and Swansea looking to climb the table.