Stoke City’s Tom Edwards has agreed to join New York Red Bulls on loan again, according to a report by 90min.com.

Stoke City are poised to let the right-back head out the exit door again.

Edwards, 23, is on his way back to America for another year after impressing in the previous 2021 season.

He joined the MLS side in January last year and made 28 appearances under former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber for the Red Bulls.

Story so far at Stoke

Edwards has been on the books at Stoke for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship club.

The Stafford-born man was handed his first professional contract in September 2017 and made his first-team debut a month later in a Premier League clash against Manchester City.

He has since gone on to make 51 appearances for the Potters in all competitions since then, as well as having a loan spell away at Fleetwood Town a couple of seasons ago.

Temporary home

Edwards has been a hit at New York over the past 12 months and had no problems in adapting to life over the Atlantic Ocean.

He did enough for Struber’s side last term to warrant them to want to bring him back for another spell and they are finally set to get their man.

The Red Bulls finished 7th in the Eastern Conference last year and lost in the play-offs in the end.

They are the home to former Football League pair Dru Yearwood and Lewis Morgan these days.