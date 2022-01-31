Ipswich Town defender Hayden Coulson is to return to his parent club Middlesbrough today, according to TWTD.

Ipswich signed Coulson on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough in the summer, but the left-back has had a tough time with injury since making the switch to Portland Road and has only played six times for the Tractor Boys.

He has been an unused substitute once and has missed out on the entire matchday squad for the remainder of the club’s 23 games.

Coulson has since returned to training in recent weeks and could have featured for the League One side once he got back to full fitness.

His initial loan agreement featured a clause that he could return to Boro in January if both sides saw fit, and so his parent club are set to action the clause before tonight’s deadline.

In Coulson’s absence, Ipswich have signed a new left-back, bringing in Dominic Thompson on loan from Premier League side Brentford. He may have found himself below Thompson in the pecking order and so returns to the Riverside in the hope of breaking into Chris Wilder’s side.

Middlesbrough play with a 3-5-2 formation and Coulson would fit the system at left wing-back.

At present Neil Taylor is being deployed in this position due to the injury to first-choice left wing-back Marc Bola. With Taylor now 32-years-old Wilder may feel he cannot play two games a week and needs cover whilst Bola recovers.

Coulson could make his first appearance under the new Boro boss when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA cup on Friday evening.