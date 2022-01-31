Charlton Athletic have been given permission to speak to Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 31.01.21, 08.38).

Charlton Athletic are looking to finalise a £400,000 deal before the transfer deadline this evening.

Fraser, 26, is expected to link up with the Addicks today subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical.

The Daily Record say Johnnie Jackson’s side have seen their second offer for him accepted.

Not worked out at Ipswich

Ipswich swooped to sign him last summer but his move to Portman Road has not gone to plan.

He has made 20 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions during the first-half of this season but has only chipped in with a single goal.

Other spells

Fraser started his career at Dundee United and rose up through their youth ranks before going on to become a key first-team player.

He was lured down to England by Burton Albion and had two years with the Brewers before MK Dons swooped to sign him in 2020.

The left-footed midfielder had an impressive 12 months in Buckinghamshire and scored 14 goals in all competitions to earn a move to Ipswich.

Change of scene

Charlton are now swooping in as they look to inject some more quality into their ranks. It has been a slow first-half of the season for the Addicks but Fraser will certainly strengthen their squad.

He could turn into an inspired signing for the London club if they can get it over the line, especially if he recaptures the form he had at MK Dons.