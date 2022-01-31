Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is set to leave Carrow Road and join Championship contenders Bournemouth, reports The Sun.

Cantwell, 23, looks poised to join Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, with a view to making the deal permanent.

The Englishman’s contract at Norwich City expires in the summer. He’s previously been linked with some of the biggest clubs in England but Cantwell has since fallen out of favour at Norwich City.

He’s featured just eight times in the Premier League this season, failing to score and failing to grab an assists.

Last time round in the Championship though, Cantwell scored six and assisted as many in 33 outings, and so Bournemouth will be getting a proven Championship player.

And Cantwell is still only 23 years old, so he has plenty of playing days left ahead of him.

A perfect fit…

Bournemouth have fallen out of the Championship’s top two in recent weeks. They’ve endured a tough run of form in recent weeks but Scott Parker has certainly instilled a new philosophy on his side this season, and Bournemouth are making positive steps.

Cantwell is a fine player. He was once being hailed as one of the best youngsters in England but his time at Norwich City has become a bit stale, and it looks like a move is in the offing.

Bournemouth, given their passing and attacking game, could be the perfect fit for Cantwell who’s a midfielder who loves to get forward and play in a positive manner.

If Parker can instil some consistency in Cantwell’s game, it’ll be a really shrewd signing for the Cherries.