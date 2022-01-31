Millwall are ready to put in an offer to bring Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu to the Den before the 11pm transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

Millwall currently have Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe, Mason Bennett and Oliver Burke as forwards at the club, but Gary Rowett isn’t done yet.

The Lions boss wants to sign another forward before the window closes and has have identified Middlesbrough’s Uche Ikpeazu as a potential signing.

The 26-year-old has been told by Boro boss Chris Wilder that he is not in his plans for the foreseeable future and to find a new club this month.

According to reports, the Teessiders are demanding a fee of £750,000, although they could sanction a loan deal if the offer came in.

However, Football Insider claim that Millwall will have to see off interest from other clubs in the EFL. Cardiff City had previously been linked, although they have since pulled out of the race, although West Brom remain keen.

Since arriving from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer, the Ugandan has played in 20 of Middlesbrough’s 28 league games so far this season. However, only eight of those have been starts and his goal involvements leave a lot to be desired.

In 20 Championship games he has scored just two goals and registered one assist.

He had already found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore before January, but since the arrival of Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly on loan from Arsenal and Brighton, he has found his playing time reduced even further.