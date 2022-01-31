Nottingham Forest are keen on Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle, reports Darren Witcoop.

Nottingham Forest are interested in a deadline day move for the experienced striker.

Gayle, 32, has made four appearances in all competitions for Eddie Howe’s side during the first-half of this season.

He is now wanted in the Championship before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening and reporter Witcoop has tweeted:

Interest in Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle from a host of Championship clubs. Nottingham Forest among the clubs keen #DeadlineDay — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 31, 2022

Newcastle spell

Newcastle swooped to sign Gayle in 2016 from Crystal Palace and he fired 23 goals in all competitions during his first season in the North East to help them gain promotion to the Premier League under ex-boss Rafa Benitez.

His game time has progressively decreased over the past few years though and he was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in the 2018/19 campaign.

Gayle bagged 24 goals for the Baggies as they got into the play-offs in that campaign before heading back to St. James’ Park.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge and Peterborough United in the past.

Where would he fit in at Nottingham Forest?

Gayle would give Nottingham Forest more competition and depth in attack ahead of the second-half of the season.

They let Lyle Taylor head out the exit door on loan to Birmingham City last week which leaves a vacancy to fill up front.

Steve Cooper’s side lost 2-1 away at Cardiff City yesterday and lacked that cutting edge that someone like Gayle has.

He is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and luring him to the City Ground today would be a big statement of intent by the Reds.