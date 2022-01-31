Huddersfield Town have failed with a loan bid for Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale.

Reports from The Athletic (via Chelsea Chronicle) have revealed that Championship contenders Huddersfield Town have failed with a loan move for Vale.

It’s said that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has plans for Vale in his upcoming fixtures – the midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut for Chelsea but has featured in cup competitions this season.

Huddersfield Town meanwhile are chasing a top-six spot in the Championship. Carlos Corberan’s side dropped out of the top-six over the weekend but remain very much in contention for a play-off finish, after a stellar season so far.

Vale has proved himself to be a prolific midfielder for Chelsea’s youth sides, having scored five and assisted twice in his 13 PL2 Division 1 appearances this season.

Huddersfield’s missing piece…

After a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City over the weekend, Huddersfield are now nine games unbeaten in the Championship.

They’ve claimed four wins from those nine. Town though are dropping points from winning positions, conceding late against Stoke to lose their 6th place position to Middlesbrough.

Corberan’s side are impressive, but they’re lacking a bit of something. Whether that’s a midfielder to bring the play together, or a defender to stop those late equalisers, remains to be seen.

Vale though would’ve been an exciting signing. He’s a goal-scoring midfielder who Chelsea obviously hold in high-regards, and the Championship is an ideal level for these youngsters from top clubs to come and try their hand.

For Town though, it seems an unlikely move at this point, and they might look elsewhere before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.