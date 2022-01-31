Stoke City could let Sam Surridge leave on loan, as detailed in a report by Stoke on Trent Live.

Stoke City may let the striker head out the exit door to try before the end of the transfer window to try and recapture some form.

Surridge, 23, only made the move to Staffordshire last summer but has struggled to make an impact with Michael O’Neill’s side so far.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with four goals.

Stoke situation

Stoke have an abundance of attacking options at their disposal such as Steven Fletcher, Tyreece Campbell and Jacob Brown which has made it hard for Surridge to get regular game time.

They are only close to landing former Sunderland striker Josh Maja from Bordeaux which will push him even further down the pecking order.

Other spells

Surridge started his career at AFC Bournemouth and rose up through the youth ranks of the Dorset club before going on to make 42 appearances for their first-team in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

He also had loan spells away from the Cherries at Weymouth, Poole Town, Yeovil Town, Oldham Athletic and Swansea City to get some experience under his belt before he was sold to Stoke.

What now?

The Potters could send him out on loan somewhere before the end of the window this evening at 11pm.

Surridge needs to go and get some regular football at another club to boost his confidence back up.