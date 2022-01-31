Middlesbrough are being linked with a late loan swoop for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark.

Reports via Shields Gazette have claimed that Middlesbrough are weighing up a last-minute loan move for out of favour Newcastle United centre-back Clark.

The 32-year-old has featured 13 times in the Premier League this season. But he’s fallen well out of favour since Eddie Howe’s arrival at the club, having come under a lot of criticism in recent weeks for his performances.

But Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough could hand Clark a Championship lifeline before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline – Boro’s reported interest in Clark comes after the club were also linked with Magpies midfielder Jeff Hendrick.

Newcastle have also agreed a deal to sign Dan Burn from Brighton, leaving Clark even further down the pecking order.

Boro’s promotion push…

Middlesbrough have been in sublime form since Wilder’s arrival at the club.

They’ve lost just one of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions, winning eight of those to move into top-six contention.

A 1-0 win over Coventry City at the weekend saw them move into 6th place of the table. They’re now level on points with West Brom in 5th and just eight points behind Blackburn Rovers in 2nd.

Promotion is very much on the cards for Boro this season then. But Wilder, having done it all before with Sheffield United, will know that he needs some Premier League experience in his side, and Clark could be a shrewd addition if he can get that deal over the line.

It doesn’t seem like Clark has a future at Newcastle anymore. A temporary move to Middlesbrough would give him a chance to play some football however, and put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent move in the summer.