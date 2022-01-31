Blackpool’s Joe Nuttall is expected to complete a move to Scunthorpe United before the transfer deadline today, as detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool are letting the striker head out the exit door for more opportunities.

Nuttall, 25, was all set to move to Keith Hill’s side last week but the move was held up.

However, the Blackpool Gazette claim the deal should be done by the 11pm deadline this evening.

Scunthorpe need a striker

Scunthorpe have slipped to the bottom of League Two after their defeat at Port Vale over the weekend and are in desperate need of another option in attack.

The Iron are the 2nd lowest scorers in the division behind Carlisle United.

Busy window

Hill has been busy this month as he looks to bolster his squad. The experience of Liam Feeney and Anthony Grant has been injected into their ranks to blend in with the youthfulness of Luke Matheson and Sam Burns.

However, they still haven’t really replaced Ryan Loft adequately after his exit to Bristol Rovers.

Does Nuttall fit the bill?

Nuttall is a player who has proven that he can score goals in the lower leagues. The former Aberdeen and Manchester City man scored eight goals in 37 games in all competitions during his time at Blackburn Rovers to help them gain promotion from League One.

He has since managed four goals in 34 matches for Blackpool but has fallen out-of-favour with Neil Critchley’s side.

The attacker was loaned out to Northampton Town during the last campaign.