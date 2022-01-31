Liverpool youngster Neco Williams is being linked with a loan move to Bournemouth.

Williams, 20, has reportedly cut short a break in Dubai to discuss a possible loan move to Championship side Bournemouth, reports Liverpool Echo.

The Welshman made his Premier League debut during the 2019/20 season and has since racked up 13 league outings for the Reds, with just one of those coming in this current campaign.

According to Liverpool Echo, Bournemouth have made contact with Liverpool about a deal for the youngster, and Jurgen Klopp’s side are open to letting Williams leave before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Williams last few appearances for Liverpool have come in the Carabao Cup semi-final ties v Arsenal. He’s also featured on the bench a number of times this season, but has just the one Premier League appearance to his name in 2021/22.

He’s also a full international with Wales having scored twice in 17 caps for his national side.

A good swoop for the Cherries?

Bournemouth currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table. Scott Parker’s side have been through a poor vein of form in recent weeks, with just three wins in their last 11 league outings.

They remain in 3rd place of the table after their unbeaten start to the season. But Parker certainly looks like he needs some reinforcements if he’s to get his Bournemouth side firing once again.

Williams is obviously a prospect and having worked his way through the ranks at Liverpool, and trained around their first-team, he’ll be a player who plays a certain way.

And that could be ideal for Parker. He likes his Bournemouth side to play a lot of aggressive, high-pressing football and Williams could be an ideal addition at the back for his side.