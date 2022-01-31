MK Dons are in talks with Manchester City over a permanent deal for Matt Smith, reports Adrian Kajumba.

MK Dons are interested in luring the midfielder down to League One before the end of the transfer window.

Smith, 22, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in the Championship at Hull City.

However, his game time at the MKM Stadium has dried up over the past couple of months and he could now be on his way to the Dons, with Daily Mail reporter Kajumba tweeting:

#mcfc and #mkdons discussing permanent deal for Wales midfielder Matt Smith. Been on loan at Hull for first part of the season. — Adrian Kajumba (@AdrianJKajumba) January 30, 2022

Hull situation

Smith is due to spend the whole season with Hull but hasn’t played for them since October.

Manchester City gave him the green light to move to the East Yorkshire club over the summer to get some more experience under his belt but he has made only 10 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Tigers have also recently re-signed central midfielder Regan Slater which pushes him further down the pecking order now.

Story so far

The Wales international started his career on the books at West Bromwich Albion before switching to Manchester City as a youngster.

He has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and has also been loaned out to FC Twente, QPR, Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers in the past.

His move to Hull hasn’t worked out for him but a potential switch to MK Dons today would help him get his career on track.

The Dons are flying high in the third tier under Ryan Manning and beat Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 away last time out.