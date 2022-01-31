QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth are plotting late moves for Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Championship trio are looking to sign the winger before the end of the transfer deadline this evening.

Paterson, 30, has been in impressive form for the Swans during the first-half of this season.

Football Insider claim he is keen to secure a departure today.

Swansea spell so far

Swansea swooped to sign the experienced wideman in August on a free transfer and he has adapted well to life in Wales.

He has made 22 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals and four assists.

Paterson was released by Bristol City at the end of last season and waited a couple of months as a free agent before getting back into the game with Russell Martin’s side.

However, his time with the Swans has turned sour now and he is wanted by some league rivals now.

Early career

Paterson started out at Walsall and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Nottingham Forest snapped him up in 2013.

He spent four seasons at the City Ground and played 69 times for the Reds, scoring 14 goals, as well as having a loan spell away at Huddersfield Town.

Bristol City signed him in 2016 and he was a regular for them for five years before leaving last summer.

What now?

Swansea face a battle to keep hold of him today with QPR, Blackburn and Bournemouth all ready to pounce as they eye last-minute additions to their ranks.