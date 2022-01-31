Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are all being linked with a deadline day swoop for Middlesbrough wing-back Djed Spence.

Spence, 21, is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman has featured 22 times for the Reds in the Championship this season, scoring one and assisting one for Steve Cooper’s side.

He’s been a huge hit at the City Ground this season and after Forest’s FA Cup win over Arsenal earlier in the month, Spence has been heavily linked with a Premier League move.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked this month, with Southampton also being tipped with a last-minute move for the right-sided defender.

A report from The Northern Echo claims that Spence’s parent club Middlesbrough are bracing themselves for bids, with Arsenal and Spurs tipped to move.

Separate reports meanwhile suggest that Southampton hold an interest in the final hours of this month’s transfer window.

What could today hold for Spence?

There’s no doubting that Middlesbrough have a fine young player on their books in Spence.

It’s taken a loan spell away from the club for him to really start fulfilling his potential and Boro boss Chris Wilder has been left in a somewhat difficult position with regards to the 21-year-old.

With so much Premier League interest in him as it stands, it could be difficult for Boro to keep hold of him beyond this season, especially if they don’t earn promotion themselves.

The club have already slapped a £12million price tag on his head and for one of the best young full-backs in the country, that’s not a bad price.

Both Middlesbrough and Forest will surely be sweating over Spence’s future today – it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s a Premier League player come tomorrow.