From the bottom of League One to pushing for the Championship play-offs, what’s happened to Sam Winnall after his move from Barnsley?

When Barnsley got relegated in the summer of 2014, the club needed some new faces to begin a promotion push back to the Championship. And so Winnall was brought in from Scunthorpe United, after finishing the previous season as the top goalscorer in League Two.

Winnall quickly developed into a reliable figure up front for Barnsley over the course of two-and-a-half years at the club. In that time, Winnall managed 48 goals in 115 appearances.

In the 2015/16 season, he developed a great partnership with Ashley Fletcher and helped Barnsley’s charge to a 6th place finish in League One. Barnsley eventually won the play-offs at Wembley, and Winnall gained attention from other clubs.

Luckily, Barnsley managed to keep him that summer, but after a great first half of the season in the Championship, Winnall was sold in January.

Controversially, Winnall was sold to local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who at the time were two places ahead of Barnsley in the league.

This caused anger amongst Reds fans. In fact, it caused so much anger that when he made his return to Oakwell, a Peppa Pig toy was thrown directly at him by one Tykes fan.

Winnall spent overall three-and-a-half years at Hillsborough, which included a season-long loan at Derby before being released by the club in 2020. He now plays his football in League One with Oxford United.

Winnall will go down as a modern-day Barnsley legend. But his departure, still to this day, doesn’t sit well with many Reds fans.