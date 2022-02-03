Aidan Nesbitt joined Dons with a heap of potential from Celtic in the summer of 2017.

He played 25 games for the Dons before his contract was terminated in January 2019. So what ever happened to the young Scottish forward?

Nesbitt featured 25 times for an MK Dons side that was relegated to League Two in 2018, before coming back the next season unfit. Paul Tisdale deemed the young Scot not good enough to feature for MK Dons again and so he was released during the winter transfer window, after just two EFL Trophy appearances during that 2018/19 season.

Following his release, Nesbitt linked up with former Dons boss Robbie Neilson at Scottish Championship side Dundee United. After just eight appearances for The Tangerines he was released in the summer of 2019, again finding himself without a club.

He returned to the Scottish Championship with Greenock Morton, where he spent two years between 2019 and 2021. He made 62 appearances across the two years, scoring ten and assisting ten as Morton finished 7th and 9th over his two-year spell at the club.

At the start of the 2021/22 season, Nesbitt joined Scottish League One side Falkirk where he has been a key player. He has featured 27 times for Falkirk, scoring four and assisting four his side currently play in the third-tier of Scottish football.

For Nesbitt then, he looked a player who had some much potential when he arrived at MK Dons, but would ultimately fail to live up to the hype.

He showed glimpses of ability in a Dons shirt, and fans will surely wish will well for the future and as he starts to stabilise his career, a return to the English game can never be ruled out.