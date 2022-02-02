Ex-Leyton Orient man Blair Turgott has gone from League Two to international football since departing the O’s in 2016.

Turgott spent the early stages of his career with boyhood club West Ham United, enduring spells out on loan with Bradford City, Colchester United, Rotherham United and Dagenham and Redbridge before his release in 2015.

He joined Coventry on a short-term deal and made three league appearances before departing and linking up with the O’s.

Joining the club at the start of the 2015/16 season following his departure from Coventry, Turgott joined a Leyton Orient side that was back in League Two for the first time in a decade.

Making 36 appearances in all competitions for the O’s in a 2015/16 season which ended with an 8th-place finish in League Two, Turgott was released at the end of the season.

He then signed for National League club Bromley after a successful trial.

Only missing three league games for Bromley the following season, Turgott found himself on the move again. With help from Jamie Vardy’s V9 academy, he secured himself a deal back in the Football League with Stevenage. However, he only made a single appearance for them before joining Boreham Wood on loan in September and then on a permanent deal in December 2017.

He remained with Boreham Wood until February 2018 before joining Maidstone United on an initial loan deal which was then made permanent in March 2018.

Turgott would go on to play 46 times for Maidstone, netting 18 goals before departing in July 2019 when he signed a three-year deal with Swedish side Östersunds FK.

Since joining he has made 72 appearances in all competitions, managing a decent tally of 21 goals. He made his international debut for Jamaica in June 2021 too, featuring in the side that reached the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup.