Lyle Taylor will forever be a Wimbledon legend, but what’s happened to him after his move from the Dons?

In the summer of 2015, Taylor had fallen out of favour at Scunthorpe United and Neal Ardley picked up the Montserrat international striker for a small undisclosed fee.

Taylor had a tough start to his Wimbledon career, getting sent off in only his sixth appearance for the club. However, he would quickly become a prolific marksman for the South Londoners – Taylor scored 23 times and registered seven assists on the way to securing promotion to League One in 2016.

Taylor scored in both the play-off final against Plymouth and the semi-final v Accrington Stanley. He continued to score goals for Wimbledon until he left in 2018.

Due to his brilliant scoring record, Taylor signed for Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2018. He fired the Addicks to promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, scoring another 21 goals in the process. Taylor proved himself at Championship level again, regularly finding the net in the 2019/20 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor has been called up to represent Montserrat on multiple occasions, making eleven appearances and scoring seven times.

Taylor is currently on loan at Birmingham from Nottingham Forest, linking up with his old boss Lee Bowyer after a tough spell at the City Ground. He scored on debut in the 2-2 draw with Derby County.

It is quite obvious why he is considered a club legend at Wimbledon. He remains a prolific Football League striker to this day, and AFC Wimbledon fans will surely have only positive memories about him.