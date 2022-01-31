Wigan Athletic drew 0-0 to Cheltenham Town over the weekend, in what was a disappointing performance from Leam Richardson’s men.

The Latics put on a poor showing for the travelling fans and struggled to control the game like they usually do.

Wigan have now given up their place at the top of the League One standings to Rotherham United, but do still have two games in hand on the Millers.

Match report

Wigan narrowly edged the possession stats (51.7%) in what was a close encounter between the two sides. Richardson’s side struggled to dominate the possession stats, something they’ve done on numerous occasions so far this season.

Both sides had the same amount of shots in the match (9), however neither side managed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper too much with Cheltenham having two big chances and Wigan just the one.

Here are the three Wigan players who struggled to get to their usual best in the disappointing draw to Cheltenham…

Tendayi Darikwa- WhoScored rating 6.6

Club captain Darikwa was asked to fill in at left-back against the Robins with Tom Pearce currently being out injured. The Zimbabwean looks far from comfortable out of the left hand side and struggles to open his body up to make successful passes on his weaker left foot.

The experienced man was also too aggressive in his one-on-one defending, jumping in allowing the Cheltenham attackers to knock it straight past him. The 30-year-old has set such high standards and was below par in Saturday’s game.

Josh Magennis- WhoScored rating 6.7

Magennis was brought into the side to make his Latics debut after being left out on the side line injured since joining. The January signing replaced the in-form Stephen Humphrys and had big boots to fill.

The experienced striker looked off the pace up-front, maybe with it being his first match back from injury. Magennis will certainly have to do better in future matches to win over the Wigan fans.

Graeme Shinnie- WhoScored rating 6.2

After such an impressive debut against Gillingham last weekend, Shinnie looked off the boil against Cheltenham. The Scotsman picked up a booking in first-half stoppage time and made only one tackle in the match meaning Wigan weren’t as solid as usual in the middle third of the pitch.

Shinnie is comfortably a Championship quality player who was one off many who had an off day at the weekend.

Data from: WhoScored