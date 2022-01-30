Hartlepool United are keen on Fleetwood Town’s Harrison Biggins, reports Alan Nixon.

Hartlepool United are interested in signing the midfielder before the transfer deadline tomorrow evening.

Biggins, 25, has been a key player for Fleetwood in League One this season.

However, the Pools are looking to lure him to the North East, with journalist Nixon tweeting:

Hartlepool. Keen on Biggins at Fleetwood. Offering a rise too 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2022

Fleetwood situation

Biggins has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Cod Army this term and has chipped in with four goals and a single assist.

The Sheffield-born man is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

He moved to Fleetwood in 2017 having previously been on the books at Barnsley and Stocksbridge Park Steels and has since played 92 times for the North West outfit altogether.

Biggins also had a loan spell away in League Two at Barrow last term to get some game time under his belt before heading back to Highbury.

Hartlepool in for him?

Hartlepool could test Fleetwood’s resolve by lodging a bid for him over the next 24 hours or so.

Graeme Lee is currently in his first transfer window at the Suits Direct Stadium after taking the job over from Dave Challinor earlier this season.

The Pools lost midfielder Maty Daly earlier this month and Biggins would be an ideal replacement in the middle of the park if they could strike a deal to get him.

However, it would take some doing to persuade him to drop down a division.