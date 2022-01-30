Hull City are showing interest in Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Hull City could try and lure the defender to the MKM Stadium before the end of the transfer window tomorrow evening.

Sessegnon, 21, hasn’t played for Fulham at all this season under Marco Silva.

The Tigers have been linked with DeAndre Yedlin but could now turn their attention elsewhere with it looking like the USA international is going to Inter Miami instead.

Fulham situation

Sessegnon is down the pecking order at Craven Cottage and his contract expires at the end of the season.

He has been a regular for their development squad this term but will be after senior football at this stage of his career.

The former England youth international has been on the books of the London club since 2008 and has risen up through their academy.

His brother, Ryan, plays for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Sessegnon was handed his first professional contract in June 2017 and made his debut a couple of months later against Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup. He has since played 19 more times for the Cottagers.

Fulham loaned him out to Bristol City last season to get some game time under his belt and he made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Robins before heading back to his parent club.

What now?

Hull are being linked with a move now with the window ending tomorrow. The Tigers are on a roll right now and have their last three games on the spin.