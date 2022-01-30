Bournemouth are interested in Liverpool defender Neco Williams, as per a report by the Liverpool Echo.

Bournemouth are keen to lure the youngster in on loan before the end of the transfer window tomorrow.

Williams, 20, has struggled for game time during the first-half of this season.

The Liverpool Echo claim the Cherries have enquired about his availability for the second-half of the campaign.

Where would he fit in at Bournemouth?

Williams would give Bournemouth more competition and depth at full-back. Jack Stacey usually plays on the right but he would prove Scott Parker with another option as they hunt for promotion.

The Dorset club have so far signed Ethan Laird and James Hill this month from Manchester United and Fleetwood Town respectively.

Williams’ story so far

The Wales international joined Liverpool at the age of six and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants.

He was handed his senior debut in a League Cup clash against Arsenal in October 2019 and has since made 33 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side in all competitions.

However, his opportunities have dried up in this campaign and a loan move away this winter would enable him to get some regular game time under his belt to help his development.

Big win

Bournemouth picked up a big 1-0 away win at struggling Barnsley yesterday to keep their push for promotion on track after a few poor results.

The window shuts tomorrow evening and it appears that the Cherries haven’t finished their transfer business just yet.