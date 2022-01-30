Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City’s Luke Bolton, according to a report by Football Insider.

Barnsley are interested in signing the full-back before the end of the transfer window tomorrow.

Bolton, 22, is way down the pecking order with Manchester City in the Premier League.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Current situation

Bolton spent the last campaign on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and played 30 times for the Terrors under their former boss Micky Mellon.

He has since returned to City but has been back playing with their development squad during the first-half of this season.

Story so far

The Stockport-born man has risen up through the academy at the Etihad Stadium but has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, he has gained experience out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town as well as his stint in Scotland.

Barnsley move?

Barnsley are bottom of the second tier and face a real battle for survival after only winning two games all season.

Pola Asbaghi’s lost again to AFC Bournemouth at home yesterday and are yet to make a signing this month.

The Tykes are expected to be busy before the end of the window though and the Barnsley Chronicle have reported that they are looking to bring in as many as three new faces over the next 48 hours, with Metz midfielder Amine Bassi also linked.