Portsmouth are trying to sign Rotherham United midfielder Jamie Lindsay, according to a report by Football Insider.

Portsmouth have seen a first bid rejected by their League One rivals but are preparing another one.

Lindsay, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

Football Insider claim Pompey want to land him before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

Rotherham spell

Rotherham swooped to sign the midfielder in 2019 and he has been a key player for Paul Warne’s side since then.

He has made 84 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit over the past few campaigns altogether and has chipped in with four goals and six assists.

The Scotsman has played 21 times during the first-half of this season and has helped his side rise into promotion contention. However, they may face a battle to keep hold of him over the next 48 hours with Portsmouth looking to lure him down south.

Other stints

Lindsay is from Glasgow and started out at Celtic but never made a senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership giants.

Instead, he had loan spells away from the Hoops at Dumbarton, Greenock Morton and Ross County to get some experience under his belt before the latter made his move permanent in 2018.

He then spent 12 months with the Staggies before Rotherham lured him down to England.

Lindsay helped the Millers gain promotion from League One in his first year at the club so knows what it takes to get out of the division, which may be why Portsmouth are eager to get him.