Fulham are being linked with Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner, as per the Daily Mail.

Fulham have been mentioned as one of a few English clubs keen on the MLS defender.

Wagner, 24, has been a key player for Philadelphia over the past few years and is now being tipped for a move to Europe.

The Daily Mail claim Brentford have made an enquiry, whilst West Ham United and Watford have also been monitoring his progress.

Story so far

Wagner is from Germany and started his career with spells at FC Augsburg, SSV Ulm, Schalke and Würzburger Kickers before moving over to America in 2019.

He has since established himself as one of the Union’s key players and has made 91 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with four goals and 12 assists.

The defender played a key role in Jim Curtin’s side winning the Supporters’ Shield back in 2020.

Wagner is under contract at Philadelphia until 2023 so they are under no pressure to cash in on him yet.

Do Fulham need a left-back?

Fulham are currently well stocked up at left-back with Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson. The latter is currently on international duty with USA though.

The Cottagers were held 1-1 at home by Blackpool yesterday but remain well on track to secure their place back in the Premier League for next term.

Next up for Marco Silva’s men is an FA Cup clash away at Premier League table toppers Manchester City, followed by a home fixture in the league against Millwall.