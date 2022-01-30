Barnsley and Cardiff City are interested in Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, as reported by The Sun.

The League One attacker is attracting some transfer interest before the end of the window.

Simpson, 19, has spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two with Swindon Town and scored 11 goals in 31 games for the Robins in all competitions.

He has now returned to Portman Road and The Sun claim Hull City are also keen.

Ipswich situation

Simpson has been on the books at Ipswich for his whole career to date and joined the club in 2018.

He has been a regular for the Tractor Boys at various youth levels over recent years and was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s in September 2019.

The youngster has since played six more times for the East Anglian outfit but has failed to find the net for them yet.

His contract with Kieran McKenna’s side expires at the end of the season but the League One outfit hold an option to extend his stay.

Ipswich gave him the green light to head out on loan last summer and he grasped his opportunity at Swindon with both hands.

What now?

The Tractor Boys have a decision to make on his future, especially if a Championship side like Barnsley, Cardiff or Hull come in with a bid for him before the deadline tomorrow evening.

Simpson wasn’t in their squad yesterday in their 1-0 away loss to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.