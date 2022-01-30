Crystal Palace are targeting a move for Derby County striker Luke Plange, according to a report by The Sun.

Crystal Palace are looking to lure the youngster to the Premier League.

Plange, 19, has made eight appearances for Wayne Rooney’s side during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with two goals.

The Sun claim the Eagles are only prepared to pay £300,000 for his services and the Rams’ administrators want more for him.

Derby story so far

Derby swooped to sign the forward in March 2021 and handed him his senior debut in December in a Championship future against Bristol City.

He has since pushed his way into their plans over recent matches and is enjoying plenty of game time right now.

However, the club’s uncertain situation has resulted in him being linked with a move away this winter and the Rams could face a battle to keep hold of him between now and the end of the transfer window.

Prior to his move to Pride Park, Plange had been on the books at Arsenal since the age of six and had risen up through the academy of the top flight giants.

He never made a first-team appearance for the Gunners but was a regular for them at various youth levels.

What next?

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Plange with the transfer window shutting tomorrow.

Derby are in action this afternoon at home to Birmingham City as they look to bounce back from their loss to rivals Nottingham Forest last time out.