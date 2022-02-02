Ex-Blackpool man David Vaughan’s career has seen him play in La Liga 2 and the Premier League, but what is he up to these days?

Simon Grayson signed Vaughan after a year with Real Sociedad under the management of fellow Welshman Chris Coleman.

He made a total of 116 appearances for the Tangerines across three seasons, which included them winning promotion to the Premier League.

During the 2010/11 season, the former Crewe Alexandra player made 35 league appearances, notching two goals. He was a mainstay in the middle of the park, with all 35 of his Premier League outings coming as starts. Vaughan’s two Premier League strikes for the Seasiders that season came against Everton and West Brom.

However, he and the club couldn’t reach an agreement on a new contract, leading to his departure on a free transfer at the end of the season, with Sunderland swooping in for a deal.

Vaughan would stay on the books with the Black Cats for three years, making 59 appearances. He spent his final season contracted to Sunderland out on loan with Nottingham Forest, eventually joining the club on a permanent basis. The Welshman played over 100 times, chipping in with two goals and six assists before joining Notts County on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

The former Blackpool man spent just a year with the Magpies before retiring. In September 2020, he re-joined his boyhood club, Crewe Alexandra, as an academy coach.

However, Vaughan has since come out of retirement and resumed his playing career, joining Nantwich Town. The Dabbers currently ply their trade in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, England’s seventh tier.