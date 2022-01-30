Blackpool drew 1-1 to league leaders Fulham in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

The Seasiders went into the game on a mixed run of form, but did head to Craven Cottage having beat Millwall 1-0 at home last time out.

Neil Critchley’s side sat in 14th place going into the match and faced top of the table Fulham who’d won five on the bounce.

The game started with Fulham in the ascendancy and they were quick to pounce on their early dominance as Alexander Mitrovic opened the scoring, the Serb’s 28th goal in 25 games this season.

Blackpool however managed to stay resolute despite the Cottagers dominance. The 22-year-old Josh Bowler grabbed a goal for Blackpool against the run of play in the early stages of the second half to earn a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool fans were quick to praise 25-year-old defender Joran Thorniley who made his first appearance since being recalled form his loan spell at Oxford United in the first half of the season.

Thorniley put in a heroic defensive performance to deny a Fulham attack that has scored 74 goals in 28 games much joy in-front of goal.

See here what the Blackpool fans had to say about Thorniley’s performance:

 