Blackpool drew 1-1 to league leaders Fulham in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

The Seasiders went into the game on a mixed run of form, but did head to Craven Cottage having beat Millwall 1-0 at home last time out.

Neil Critchley’s side sat in 14th place going into the match and faced top of the table Fulham who’d won five on the bounce.

The game started with Fulham in the ascendancy and they were quick to pounce on their early dominance as Alexander Mitrovic opened the scoring, the Serb’s 28th goal in 25 games this season.

Blackpool however managed to stay resolute despite the Cottagers dominance. The 22-year-old Josh Bowler grabbed a goal for Blackpool against the run of play in the early stages of the second half to earn a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool fans were quick to praise 25-year-old defender Joran Thorniley who made his first appearance since being recalled form his loan spell at Oxford United in the first half of the season.

Thorniley put in a heroic defensive performance to deny a Fulham attack that has scored 74 goals in 28 games much joy in-front of goal.

See here what the Blackpool fans had to say about Thorniley’s performance:

Jordan Thorniley appreciation tweet 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Dan Franks (@DanielFranks85) January 29, 2022

Thorniley was absolute class today!! — Kelly Anderson (@kellyUTMP) January 29, 2022

Unreal performance that. Thorniley and CJ both unreal🍊 https://t.co/mnDMVrERbk — dave🍊 (@Bramhall1David) January 29, 2022

Jordan Thorniley MOTM. — Kurtis Marsden (@Evatt38) January 29, 2022

Jordan Thorniley take a bow, what a performance. Pool fantastic all second-half, thoroughly deserved point. Bowler class again, Kenny / Connolly bossed the midfield. CJ came alive! Class atmosphere. Thoughts are with the Fulham fan taken ill. KEOGH. Some do that. #UTMP — Jake (@jakemillard21) January 29, 2022

Absolutely outstanding! I am so happy for Jordan Thorniley. How good were CJ, Bowler, Grimmy and Sterling as well. Hell all of them were fantastic! — Billie LH 🌃🔶 (@billie_lh) January 29, 2022