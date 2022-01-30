Bolton Wanderers beat Sunderland 6-0 in League One this afternoon, a third-successive win for the Whites.

Ian Evatt’s side hosted promotion challengers Sunderland as they looked to continue their recent good run of form.

The Whites had an impressive start to the season which tailed off during the winter months.

But a combination of January recruits and a change in formation has seen Evatt’s side look back to their best in recent weeks.

Today’s match started off with Bolton looking the brighter off the two sides. First half goals from Dion Charles and Oladapo Afolayan gave the Wanderers a 2-0 lead at the half time interval.

In the second half, Bolton were just as ruthless as Charles grabbed his second of the game, Kieran Lee got himself on the score-sheet, Sunderland’s new signing Danny Batth turned one into his own net and Declan John added a sixth late on. It was a 6-0 riot from Bolton who looked unstoppable throughout.

The man who got most of the plaudits was Charles though. The 26-year-old has been on fire since joining Bolton from Accrington Stanley with three goals in his first 4 matches.

See here what the Bolton fans had to say about Charles’ performance on Twitter:

I’d pay 300k myself for Dion Charles #bwfc — Harvey (@bwfcharvey) January 29, 2022

We’ve got Dion Charles Dion Charles https://t.co/xzDncSfPU4 — Jake Fenton (@Jake__Fenton) January 29, 2022

Said it last week, build the Dion Charles statue. What a lad he is! #bwfc — Stephen Smith (@Stesmith1992) January 29, 2022

Dion Charles only scores worldies #bwfc — Becky Flanagan (@beckyyhill93) January 29, 2022

Dion Charles is very good at football. — TheWanderer (@TheWandererUK) January 29, 2022

Wow what a performance! Unreal atmosphere and goals from the lads today! What a player Dion Charles is going to be for this football club! Enjoy your weekend wanderers fans 🍺🍺 #bwfc — Jack Cook (@jcook95) January 29, 2022