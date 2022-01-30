Wigan Athletic drew 0-0 with strugglers Cheltenham Town in League One yesterday afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s side travelled to strugglers Cheltenham Town yesterday afternoon, looking to remain at the top of the League One standings.

Wigan went into the game unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, with the last time they lost a game being back in October. As for Cheltenham, Michael Duff’s side were winless in ten matches in all competitions going into the match.

It was a cagey first-half with neither side managing to get a foot hold on the game. Richardson’s side looked very under par.

The second half was just as poor from Wigan as the game finished 0-0 with the only highlight being Ben Williams’ sending off in second half stoppage time.

Wigan fans were quick to criticise captain Tendayi Darikwa whose performances have been far from good enough in recent weeks. The fans expect higher standards from an experienced full-back who has played in the Championship for a good few years prior to joining the Latics.

See here what the Wigan fans had to say about Darikwa’s performance on Twitter:

If I’m honest, Darikwa probably needs to be dropped to the bench and play Pearce there, you could put him RB but that would mean Power goes on the bench — Jake Nicholson 🇧🇭 (@jakenich1999) January 29, 2022

Continue to play with darikwa left back and we will continue to drop points IMO — Anthony Joynt (@anthonyjoynt1) January 29, 2022

Thabk god for that, Darikwa off #wafc — Vickie (@vickielharmer) January 29, 2022

Get Darikwa off, put Humphrys on and move McClean to left back! — Pey!! (@whatsthatmoosic) January 29, 2022

Darikwa as a LB just doesn’t work #wafc — Lefty (@_Leftynotreety_) January 29, 2022

If Darikwa is in the team he should be at right back. #wafc — Peter Millward (@PeteMillward79) January 29, 2022