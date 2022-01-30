Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday in League One yesterday afternoon, ending the Tractor Boys’ good form of late.

Ipswich went into the game with four wins in their last five matches, going up against a Sheffield Wednesday side who had only won two of their last eight in all competitions.

Ipswich have looked much better side under new manager Kieran McKenna in recent weeks with the likes of Wes Burns looking unplayable at times.

Today’s game however started off with an early goal from Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson.

The Owl’s early goal settled the game as they hung on to secure the three points. It was a poor showing for Ipswich who looked far from their best.

Ipswich fans were quick to criticise on-loan Tyreeq Bakinson who joined from Bristol City earlier this month.

The 24-year-old featured 34 times for City last campaign and Town fans thought bringing him in on loan seemed to be a good piece of business.

However the midfielder is yet to impress the Town fans and was on the end of some stick after today’s game.

See here what the Ipswich fans had to say about Bakinson’s performance on Twitter:

Didn’t deserve anything from that game. Bakinson is extremely uninspiring, without Morsy and Evans our CM is toothless. McKenna deserves some flack today, poor substitutions and no idea what our system was at the end. Burns looked like he was running on fumes today. #itfc — Kong King (@K993King) January 29, 2022

Full time thoughts:

– Really depressing defeat, offered little in attack with 0 shots on target and lucky to only lose by 1

– Bakinson was very poor in the 2nd half, don't see much difference between him and Harper

– Loads of possesion is useless with no end product#itfc — Alex Osborn (@Alexosb80120300) January 29, 2022

Some truly awful performances there. Bakinson, Celina, Chaplin and Edmondson all really poor. Walton and Woolfenden only players coming away with any credit #itfc — Andrew Devereux (@Devereuxxx) January 29, 2022

What has Bakinson got that harper hasn’t? He’s terrible #itfc — Tim Caston (@timcaston) January 29, 2022

Bakinson has been really poor throughout. #itfc — Wapping Blue 😷 💉💉💉 (@AndrewSpencer78) January 29, 2022