QPR are pushing hard to consolidate their play-off position in the Sky Bet Championship.

QPR started in 4th place ahead of Saturday’s game against a struggling Reading outfit.

Reading, on the other hand, have issues of their own to face. The Royals now sit just two points clear of the Championship relegation zone – a points deduction sees the Berkshire side in a proper relegation scrap.

Both teams’ fortunes couldn’t be more different. QPR entered the game with just one loss and four wins from their last six games. Reading had five losses and a draw over the same number of matches.

And yesterday’s game was pretty much over and done with in the opening 45 minutes. Despite a relatively equal share of the ball (QPR 49.8%: Reading 50.2%), it was Mark Warburton’s QPR side who went in 3-0 up at the break. An early Lyndon Dykes goal (13′) was followed by a second for the Scotland striker (35′) and third from Luke Amos (37′).

QPR kept up the pressure and scored early in the second half through Jimmy Dunne (51′) to put the Londoners 4-0 up. There was a lot of endeavour from Reading, who worked 10 chances in the second half, but it was a game that ended without any further score.

Here are three QPR players whose performances shone in the big win against a beleaguered Reading outfit.

Lyndon Dykes- WhoScored rating 9.24

The 26-year-old Dykes put in a fantastic display for QPR – the two goals being the icing on the cake for the Scotland international. His brace on Saturday made it eight league goals for the season for him. He was a thorn in Reading’s side all afternoon, completing two key passes that gave the Rs chances as well as fashioning six shots at goal.

Chris Willock – WhoScored rating 8.70

Willock made way on 71 minutes as Charlie Austin joined the fray. By that time, the game was as good as done. As well as providing two assists, he also completed four dribbles and 19 passes – two of which led to those assists. It was an excellent performance for the young attacking midfielder.

Jimmy Dunne – WhoScored rating

Dunne weighed in with a goal for Warburton’s side but was also a big part of the defensive effort that kept Reading at bay. To that end, he won four headers, made one tackle as well as weighing in with two clearances and three interceptions. A solid display helped QPR keep a level

Data derived from the QPR vs Reading match profile on the WhoScored.com website.