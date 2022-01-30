Sunderland lost 6-0 away at Bolton Wanderers in League One yesterday.

It was a windy Saturday that saw the Black Cats travel from Wearside to Lancashire to visit a Trotters outfit who started yesterday in 15th place of the table.

Lee Johnson’s side only had a single loss to show in their last six whilst Bolton has four losses in the same number of matches.

It was a first-half where Sunderland pressure (56.3% possession) didn’t reflect in the chances made (3). Indeed, it was the home side who were busier in front of goal with six shots. What count are goals and it was Ian Evatt’s side who went in 2-0 up thanks to goals from Dion Charles (19′) and Oladapo Afolayan (42′).

Bolton went further ahead early in the second half with Charles (51′) putting the home side 3-0 up. It quickly got worse for the Black Cats as Kieran Lee (59′) increased the Trotters lead. It got worse for the Wearsiders as Danny Batth (85′) scored an own goal and Declan John (88′) made it 6-0.

Here are three Sunderland players whose performances let Johnson down in the heavy loss away at Bolton.

Ron-Thorbern Hoffmann – WhoScored rating 4.58

Any side on the rough end of a 6-0 drubbing will no doubt have their keeper scrutinised. It’s right that that would happen and understandable as well. Hoffmann let in six goals and only made two saves in a game the is best forgotten and forgotten quickly.

Danny Batth – WhoScored rating 5.13

A 6-0 scoreline is always going to see a team’s defensive unit scrutinised. Veteran defender Batth played the whole 90 minutes in Saturday’s hammering at Bolton. He conceded an own goal and wasn’t really dominant. He won one header from the three he contested and made two tackles and two interceptions.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 5.40

The 31-year-old Evans was another Black Cat whose performance wasn’t up to scratch at the University of Bolton Stadium. Whilst he completed 39 of his 55 attempted passes (71%), his defensive duties weren’t as impressive. He won just two tackles and made no clearances or interceptions as Bolton swept past Sunderland at will.

