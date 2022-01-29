QPR beat Reading 4-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR welcomed Reading to west London today with the R’s starting the day in 4th place of the Championship table and the Royals in 21st.

Reading had lost their previous five in all competitions heading into today, and they endured a torrid first 45 against QPR who went into the break 3-0 in front.

A Lyndon Dykes brace and one from Luke Amos set the R’s on their way to victory today.

Jimmy Dunne scored his second league goal of the season soon after the restart and QPR would go on to claim a very impressive 4-0 win, against some very poor opposition in Reading today.

QPR have been in fine form of late. They have some quality players in their ranks but today was Lyndon Dykes’ day – the Scot has had his critics this season, but his two goals today takes his Championship tally to eight for the season.

