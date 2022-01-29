QPR beat Reading 4-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR welcomed Reading to west London today with the R’s starting the day in 4th place of the Championship table and the Royals in 21st.

Reading had lost their previous five in all competitions heading into today, and they endured a torrid first 45 against QPR who went into the break 3-0 in front.

A Lyndon Dykes brace and one from Luke Amos set the R’s on their way to victory today.

Jimmy Dunne scored his second league goal of the season soon after the restart and QPR would go on to claim a very impressive 4-0 win, against some very poor opposition in Reading today.

QPR have been in fine form of late. They have some quality players in their ranks but today was Lyndon Dykes’ day – the Scot has had his critics this season, but his two goals today takes his Championship tally to eight for the season.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance this afternoon:

Dykes best game in a #QPR shirt so far. Doing EXACTLY what he’s here to do. And what a goal for Luke, so deserved. Brilliant performance so far all round. — Sam Taylor (@samtaylorqpr) January 29, 2022

Dykes great so far. Willock class as usual, getting himself into a top assister race. Luke Amos quality as well and deserved his goal (great finish.) and solid at the back #QPR — Jake🍋 (@QPRJake_) January 29, 2022

Dykes on fire #QPR — QPR Steve (@sjthomas_) January 29, 2022

Where them Dykes haters now. #qpr 🤫🤫 — Chris Nevin (@ChrisNevin13) January 29, 2022

Dykes > Everyone els — Fin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@finley_qpr) January 29, 2022

Lyndon Dykes is the best on earth — mark (@buzsakythedon) January 29, 2022