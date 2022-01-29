West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is set to join Championship rivals Luton Town on loan, it has been reported.

Palmer, 25, has been West Brom’s third-choice goalkeeper for the vast majority of this season, with both Sam Johnstone and David Button ahead of him in the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

Now, as per a report from talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the goalkeeper is set to spend the rest of the season on loan away from the Baggies.

Crook states on Twitter that Palmer, who is on the bench for West Brom today (Saturday), is poised to join fellow Championship side Luton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Hearing #WBA goalkeeper Alex Palmer is set to join #LTFC on loan. Is on the bench for the Baggies today in the continued absence of Sam Johnstone. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 29, 2022

Palmer’s inclusion comes amid the ongoing saga surrounding Johnstone’s future with West Brom, with Button starting in between the sticks against Millwall.

Palmer’s career to date

As a product of West Brom’s academy, Palmer has spent the vast majority of his career so far playing in their youth set-up and out on loan, making only one senior appearance for the club so far.

He has played 64 times for the club’s U23 side, keeping 16 clean sheets in the process.

Palmer has picked up regular game time out on loan, spending time with Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic and Notts County. His most notable loan spells have come in recent seasons, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games for Plymouth Argyle during the 2019/20 campaign and an impressive 21 clean sheets in 57 games while on loan with Lincoln City last season.