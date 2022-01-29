Sheffield Wednesday beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Ipswich Town to Hillsborough today, with the Owls sitting in 8th place of the table ahead of kick-off and the Tractor Boys in 9th.

Darren Moore’s side have experienced indifferent form of late with one win in their last four, but they opened the scoring today through Marvin Johnson early on.

And the Owls would hold on to a narrow 1-0 lead throughout, claiming the three points and leapfrogging Ipswich in the process.

Harlee Dean made his Owls debut today after signing on loan from Birmingham City earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old had fallen out of favour at Blues but gave a sterling account of himself this afternoon, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to praise him online:

First impressions: Harley Dean, been quality so far. Dunks esque, winning headers and managing that back line well. Jordan Storey, looks no better than Ciaran Brennan… not seen enough to say more but from first sight he's no better than what we have. #swfc — Æ 🇬🇧 (@_ae19_) January 29, 2022

Getting played off the park and can’t get a toe on their number 16 but they look dodgy at the back and there’s more goals for us to be had here. Dean been immense. #swfc — Danny Blood (@dannyswfc) January 29, 2022

Dean alread telling players to switch one! thast great to see #swfc — Jake (@punkchef41) January 29, 2022

Dean solid Storey could have been caught out. Both have definitely improved the defensive side. Now we just need to take chance. Thought Browns miss was a shocker NML miss oh deer 😆 — 🦉Mikey Card 🦉 (@0736card) January 29, 2022

Been impressed so far. Also when Dean took a yellow for the team to stop a quick break – sometimes we’ve missed someone with that bit of steel — Graham Beal (@gjbeal1) January 29, 2022