Sheffield Wednesday beat Ipswich Town 1-0 in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Ipswich Town to Hillsborough today, with the Owls sitting in 8th place of the table ahead of kick-off and the Tractor Boys in 9th.

Darren Moore’s side have experienced indifferent form of late with one win in their last four, but they opened the scoring today through Marvin Johnson early on.

And the Owls would hold on to a narrow 1-0 lead throughout, claiming the three points and leapfrogging Ipswich in the process.

Harlee Dean made his Owls debut today after signing on loan from Birmingham City earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old had fallen out of favour at Blues but gave a sterling account of himself this afternoon, and plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to praise him online: