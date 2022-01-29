Sunderland lost 6-0 away at Bolton Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland headed to the University of Bolton Stadium today, starting the day in 2nd place of the table compared to the Trotters who started the day in 15th.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have made positive strides in this month’s transfer window but they made a dire start to today’s game.

They went into half-time two goals behind after strikes from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan for the home side.

Charles would score his second and Bolton’s third soon after the restart, with a Kieran Lee scoring the fourth, Danny Batth putting the ball into his own net for five and then Declan John scoring the sixth for Bolton.

There were some terrible player performances from Johnson’s side today, with Lynden Gooch receiving a lot of criticism in particular.

The 26-year-old continues to operate in a wide position and continues to prove a divisive player among Sunderland fans, who had plenty to say on his performance this afternoon:

Absolutely clueless. Change a winning formation. Continues to start gooch who’s been terrible for weeks. Winchester out of position. Gutless apart from Ross Stewart again. Better quality on a school field! ….but we don’t need the likes of Defoe? #JohnsonOut — Andy Phillips (@AndyPhillips1) January 29, 2022

Gooch needs selling. Been awful for a long time. Doyle isn’t as good as people think. Shouldn’t keep changing formation. #safc — David Place (@samsonplace) January 29, 2022

Seen enough of Gooch already this match, he’s just not on the same wavelength as everyone else & just plays himself into trouble trying to be clever, just pass the ball man! #BOLSUN #SAFC — Stacey Armstrong (@StaceyA_91) January 29, 2022

Gooch is awful like #safc — bradley ayre (@bradley_ayre) January 29, 2022

This is embarrassing. Neil and Gooch has been woeful. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) January 29, 2022

Rank. Gooch is offering absolutely nothing but whinging at the ref every time he makes a mistake. #safc — ián 🇵🇸 (@iandobbers) January 29, 2022