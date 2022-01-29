Sunderland lost 6-0 away at Bolton Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland headed to the University of Bolton Stadium today, starting the day in 2nd place of the table compared to the Trotters who started the day in 15th.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have made positive strides in this month’s transfer window but they made a dire start to today’s game.

They went into half-time two goals behind after strikes from Dion Charles and Dapo Afolayan for the home side.

Charles would score his second and Bolton’s third soon after the restart, with a Kieran Lee scoring the fourth, Danny Batth putting the ball into his own net for five and then Declan John scoring the sixth for Bolton.

There were some terrible player performances from Johnson’s side today, with Lynden Gooch receiving a lot of criticism in particular.

The 26-year-old continues to operate in a wide position and continues to prove a divisive player among Sunderland fans, who had plenty to say on his performance this afternoon: