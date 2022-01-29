West Brom lost 2-0 away at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom travelled to The Den to face Millwall today, with the Baggies starting the day in 5th place of the Championship table and the Lions in 15th.

Both sides have experienced poor form in recent weeks. West Brom boss Valerien Ismael in particular has been coming under scrutiny in recent weeks, and after a goalless first half he’d see his side conceded.

Mason Bennett fired Millwall in front on 67 minutes and Benik Afobe doubled the Lions’ lead soon after.

The level of quality in today’s game was poor, and there were a number of West Brom players who didn’t have a great game, including Cedric Kipre.

He’s now played 14 times in the Championship this season, but Baggies fans don’t favour the 25-year-old who was criticised throughout.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about his performance this afternoon:

Whats happened to Kipre? All over the place again 😂 — Sam Smith (@SamSmithBaggies) January 29, 2022

Kipre is really struggling last few games. Gives away too many fks and let's the ball bounce… — Paul Blagrove (@paul_blagrove) January 29, 2022

Kipre still an absolute horror show #wba — JaysonMulumbu (@DontLetItLai) January 29, 2022

Kipre Mowatt awfullll — Dezza (@derrinhenson01) January 29, 2022

Furlong and Kipre look like it's their first game playing football. Letting their man run off them. Ball watching. Flat footed. They arent even the worst performers. Did Phillips get off the coach? — Colin Griffiths (@_ColinGriffiths) January 29, 2022

Cedric Kipre makes Diego Lugano look like Maldini #wba — Laurie ★ (@xLawreex) January 29, 2022