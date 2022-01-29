Scunthorpe United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Anthony Grant, who departed fellow League Two side Swindon Town earlier this week.

Grant, 34, becomes Scunthorpe United’s fifth signing of the winter transfer window, coming in to bolster their midfield ranks.

He follows Sam Burns (loan), Tyrese Sinclair (loan), Luke Matheson (loan) and Liam Feeney in linking up with Keith Hill’s side as the Scunthorpe boss looks to build a side capable of staying in the Football League.

Grant’s move comes shortly after it was confirmed that he had departed Swindon Town, leaving Ben Garner’s side by mutual consent.

He was a popular figure with the Robins, playing 74 times for the club across all competitions. However, he ultimately fell down the pecking order at the County Ground, leading to his departure earlier this week.

Football League experience

The Jamaica international will bring bags of experience to Hill’s midfield ranks, having spent the vast majority of his career playing in the EFL.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth academy and spending time out on loan with Oldham Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town, Grant left Chelsea permanently in 2008, joining Southend United.

The all-action midfielder went on to spend the next four-and-a-half years at Roots Hall, featuring 180 times before his departure in July 2012.

Since then, he has gone on to spend time with Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Peterborough United. Shrewsbury Town and, most recently, Swindon Town.

He will be tasked with injecting some energy into Scunthorpe’s midfield as they bid to maintain their Football League status.