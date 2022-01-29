Blackburn Rovers’ loaned in starlet Reda Khadra has suffered a hamstring strain, leaving him sidelined for Saturday’s clash with Luton Town.

Khadra has been in fine form for Blackburn Rovers in recent months, nailing down a place in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI as he bids to pick up first-team game time away from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The young forward has played a part in every Championship game since November 6th, featuring in a range of attacking roles.

However, Khadra has been left out of Mowbray’s matchday squad for Saturday’s tie against Luton Town.

The club have confirmed that the German talent is sidelined through a “slight hamstring strain”, but the timescale of the injury remains unknown.

🔢 Team news! ✅ A full debut for Zeefuik.

🤕 Khadra misses out with a slight hamstring strain.#LUTvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8lsBfezmzM — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 29, 2022

Khadra’s absence will come as a blow to Mowbray and co, with the young Brighton loanee really hitting his stride in recent months. Operating in a number of positions, Khadra has managed four goals and four assists in 19 games for Rovers, with his performances leaving them in 2nd place prior to kick off against Luton.

Who comes in?

With Khadra sidelined, winter loan signing Deyovaisio Zeefuik has come into the starting XI, with his inclusion the only change from the side that defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 earlier this week.

An important tie

With Blackburn Rovers well and truly in the fight for automatic promotion this season, every game and every point is of the utmost importance.

A win could see them extend their gap to 3rd placed Bournemouth by six points and could also see them close to gap to table-toppers Fulham.