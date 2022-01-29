West Brom fans have delivered their verdict after it was confirmed that striker Jordan Hugill has returned to parent club Norwich City.

Hugill, 29, linked up with West Brom in the summer transfer window, coming in to bolster Valerien Ismael’s options at the top of the pitch.

However, the Norwich City loanee was unable to make an impact in his time at The Hawthorns, with the Baggies now confirming that Hugill’s loan spell has come to an end.

In his time with West Brom, the former Preston North End and West Ham United striker chipped in with only one goal in 20 Championship outings. The majority of his appearances came as a substitute, featuring 13 times off the bench and making seven starts in the league.

His only goal came in a 3-0 win over Bristol City back in November.

Now back with Norwich, Hugill looks set to head out on loan elsewhere before the end of the month. Cardiff City are reportedly poised to bring the striker in, with his departure from West Brom opening the door for him to make the move.

Upon the confirmation of Hugill’s departure, West Brom fans reacted on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Shame it didn't work out. All the best for the future Jordan! — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) January 29, 2022

Didn’t work out at all but sometimes that’s just how it is. Best for everyone involved that he goes back and gets himself a move somewhere else. #WBA https://t.co/dXSQNtg9oa — Daniel.J.Carr (@DalBiioN_) January 29, 2022

TBF he always worked hard. You cannot knock hugill for effort. — Cads (@blackcountrycad) January 29, 2022

Can’t fault the effort but it just didn’t work out did it #wba https://t.co/YnUMsxp3Ck — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) January 29, 2022