Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed young forward Tyler Burey is likely to remain with the first-team for the rest of the season.

Burey, 21, headed out on loan at the start of the season, linking up with Hartlepool United in a bid to pick up senior experience away from Millwall.

He started well, netting three goals and laying on one assist in seven League Two games before a hamstring injury saw him return to The Den. The Pools were interested in extending his loan deal until the end of the season too, but Millwall boss Rowett has now all but confirmed the Lions’ plans for the youngster.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett said that there is yet to be a final decision, but stated that Burey will “be with the first-team until the end of the season”. He moved to praise Burey for his recent contributions, saying:

“I don’t want to ever be definitive on anything because you don’t know what is going to change in the next few days, but he has done really, really well coming on.

“The reality is he’ll be with the first team until the end of the season. We haven’t made that definitive decision yet but pretty much his performances have dictated that. But he still needs game time – it’s that same debate. If he was only getting little bits of time off the bench then does he go, for his development, and get more time? I think he’ll get the opportunity to start games.

“I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Burey’s starting XI chances

With the Millwall talent set to remain with the first-team for the rest of the season, he will be hoping to break into Rowett’s starting XI.

He hasn’t started for the Lions yet this season but his two substitute appearances take him to 18 senior outings for Millwall since joining the club in the summer of 2019. Able to play as a striker or on the wing, Burey has some solid competition for a starting spot.

Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw have been the main options up top, with both Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson leaving this month. Oli Burke, who can also play anywhere across the front three, has come in on loan.

On the wing, Connor Mahoney, Jed Wallace, Sheyi Ojo and Mason Bennett are all options, with the latter able to play at striker if needs be too.