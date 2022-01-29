Hull City are eyeing up a move for former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, who currently plies his trade in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor.

Ndong, 27, has been playing in Europe since leaving Sunderland in the summer of 2018.

Now, as per a report from TEAMtalk, Hull City are eyeing up a move to bring the Gabon international back to England.

The report states that Ndong, who is currently on loan in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor, could be interested in making a return to England, with Hull looking at the possibility of bringing him in.

Currently on loan from French side FCO Dijon, Ndong’s loan deal with Yeni Malatyaspor runs through until the end of the season, while he is contracted to Dijon until the summer of 2023.

A new dawn at the MKM

Now under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and under the management of Shota Arveladze after Grant McCann’s departure, Hull City fans have reason to be excited for the future after the Allam Family’s 12-year tenure.

Following the permanent signing of Regan Slater, a host of names have been linked with the Tigers.

The likes of Cenk Tosun and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh have both been linked with the club, with Ndong now joining the list of rumoured targets.

Ndong’s time with Sunderland

Ndong spent around two years on the books at the Stadium of Light, joining from French side FC Lorient in the summer of 2016. Across all competitions, he played 54 times for the Black Cats, chipping in with one goal and five assists in the process.

He dropped down to the Championship with Sunderland before moving to Watford on loan in January 2018, but he never played for the Hornets.

Ndong then failed to report for training with Sunderland in the months following their relegation to League One and was eventually given notice by the club, leaving in September 2018.