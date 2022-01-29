Peterborough United skipper Oliver Norburn has asked the club to consider a bid from Blackpool as he looks to move further north for personal reasons.

Norburn has made a good impression since joining Peterborough United from Shrewsbury Town in the summer.

His displays in the middle of the park have seen him nail down a spot in Darren Ferguson’s starting XI, with his leadership qualities earning him the captain’s armband and making him a popular figure among supporters.

However, the Daily Mail has now claimed that Norburn is keen to leave London Road.

The report states that the Grenada international is hoping Posh will consider a bid from Blackpool as he looks to return to the north-west to be closer to his family.

Prior to joining Posh…

Norburn spent time in Leicester City’s academy and spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle earlier in his career, but he had spent the best part of six years playing further north before joining Peterborough United.

He spent spells with Guiseley, Macclesfield and Tranmere Rovers before joining Shrewsbury Town in the summer of 2018.

While on the books with the Shrews, Norburn chipped in with 18 goals and seven assists in 116 games before moving down to London Road to test himself in the Championship.

A key player…

Given Norburn’s performances since joining Posh, it would be a big blow to lose him to a Championship rival before the end of the transfer window.

Jeando Fuchs, an energetic defensive midfielder, arrived on a permanent basis from Dundee United on Friday, further bolstering Ferguson’s midfield ranks. However, if Norburn were to move on, Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and youngster Kyle Barker would be Posh’s only natural options in the middle.