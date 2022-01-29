Stoke City are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, formerly of Sunderland and Fulham.

Maja will be best known for his time on the books with Sunderland, where he earned a move to Bordeaux in January 2019.

However, he returned to England on loan with Fulham last January and now, the Daily Mail has claimed that Maja is closing in on a second return to England, this time with Stoke City.

The report states that the Potters are closing in on a loan deal for the Nigerian striker, who has seen limited game time this season.

It is added that Serie A side Venezia, La Liga outfit Alaves and two MLS sides are also keen on Maja.

A back injury has kept him sidelined for much of the season, with the same injury said to have scuppered a summer move to Blackburn Rovers too. He has only made his return to action recently, making substitute appearances in Bordeaux’s last two Ligue 1 games against Stade Rennais and RC Strasbourg.

Maja’s time in England

After making his way through Sunderland’s youth academy, Maja became a regular starter for their senior side.

Across all competitions, the London-born 23-year-old scored 16 times in 49 outings for the Black Cats, also chipping in with two assists before departing for France two years ago.

His loan return to England with Fulham saw him make the step up to the Premier League for the first time. He made 15 appearances as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship, chipping in with three goals in the process before his loan spell came to an end.