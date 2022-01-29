Swansea City are set to sign Manchester City youngster Finley Burns on loan, it has been claimed.

Burns, 18, is among the many Manchester City talents that look set for a big future in the game.

The young defender has already featured numerous times for the Citizens’ U18s and U23s and now, the BBC states that he is set for a loan move to Swansea City as he looks to continue his development away from the Etihad Stadium.

The report states that Burns is set to link up with the Swans for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

His loan move to Swansea comes a matter of weeks after he committed his long-term future to Manchester City. Burns penned a deal that will run through until the summer of 2027 earlier this month.

Who is Burns?

After starting out in Southend United’s youth academy, Burns made the move up to Manchester in January 2016, linking up with City’s highly-esteemed academy.

As a product of Man City’s youth academy, Burns is confident on the ball and reads the game well, so he should fit in well to Russell Martin’s side at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Since joining City, he has made one senior appearance, featuring in their comfortable Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers earlier this season. The majority of his game time has come with the club’s U23 side though, playing 37 times for the young City outfit. He has also played 21 times for the U21s and has played five UEFA Youth League games at U19 level.